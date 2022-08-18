Home Cities Bengaluru

Lal Singh Chaddha: Man held on piracy charges

The Banasawadi police have arrested a man who was allegedly engaged in piracy of the recent film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ starring Amir Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

Published: 18th August 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Banasawadi police have arrested a man who was allegedly engaged in piracy of the recent film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ starring Amir Khan and Kareena Kapoor. The accused is identified as Jeba Stephen Raj. The police said the manager of a multiplex at a mall in Banasawadi noticed him trying to record the movie using a mobile phone. The manager alerted the anti-piracy team. However, he left the theatre. “The next morning, he came to the theatre again and the anti-piracy team stopped him and arrested him,” the police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp