Lal Singh Chaddha: Man held on piracy charges

BENGALURU: The Banasawadi police have arrested a man who was allegedly engaged in piracy of the recent film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ starring Amir Khan and Kareena Kapoor. The accused is identified as Jeba Stephen Raj. The police said the manager of a multiplex at a mall in Banasawadi noticed him trying to record the movie using a mobile phone. The manager alerted the anti-piracy team. However, he left the theatre. “The next morning, he came to the theatre again and the anti-piracy team stopped him and arrested him,” the police said.

