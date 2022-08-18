Home Cities Bengaluru

Results of teachers’ CET to be announced

The final selection list is likely to be announced by this month-end and the recruitment is likely to be completed in two months.

Published: 18th August 2022 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

A teacher at work in a government school in Vellore

Image use for representation.(File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Results of the CET to recruit 15,000 school teachers (graduate), held in May this year, will be uploaded on the website schooleducation.kar.nic.in. Department of Public Instructions Commissioner Dr Vishal R said that among 75,000 aspirants who appeared for the exams, 52,000 qualified. Followed by the process of subject, merit and roster-wise selection, over 12,000 teachers are expected to be recruited.

The final selection list is likely to be announced by this month-end and the recruitment is likely to be completed in two months. Teachers for Classes 6-8, for four subjects including English, Social Science, Maths and Science, and Biological Sciences, will be recruited in this process. As many as 1,06,083 people had applied and the exam were held on May 21-22.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp