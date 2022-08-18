Results of teachers’ CET to be announced

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Results of the CET to recruit 15,000 school teachers (graduate), held in May this year, will be uploaded on the website schooleducation.kar.nic.in. Department of Public Instructions Commissioner Dr Vishal R said that among 75,000 aspirants who appeared for the exams, 52,000 qualified. Followed by the process of subject, merit and roster-wise selection, over 12,000 teachers are expected to be recruited. The final selection list is likely to be announced by this month-end and the recruitment is likely to be completed in two months. Teachers for Classes 6-8, for four subjects including English, Social Science, Maths and Science, and Biological Sciences, will be recruited in this process. As many as 1,06,083 people had applied and the exam were held on May 21-22.