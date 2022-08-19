43-year-old man stabbed to death

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Advising a neighbour to mend his ways proved fatal for a resident of Hegganahalli after he was stabbed to death on Thursday night. Ajeemulla Khan (43), a resident of Maruthinagar in Hegganahallu, died on the way to a hospital. The accused, identified as Aneef, is on the run. Police said Khan had given some advice to Aneef, who later came with his father and started arguing with him. In the melee, Aneef pulled a knife and stabbed Khan on his chest. The Rajagopal Nagar police have registered a case of murder.

