Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP contract staff, his wife, son found dead in house

The bodies of a 44-year-old BBMP contract employee, along with his 29-year-old wife and nine-year-old son, were found inside their house in Gowdanapalya on Thursday afternoon.

Published: 19th August 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The bodies of a 44-year-old BBMP contract employee, along with his 29-year-old wife and nine-year-old son, were found inside their house in Gowdanapalya on Thursday afternoon. Police have identified the deceased as Mahesh Kumar, Jyothi, a homemaker, and their son Nandish Gowda, a Class 2 student. 

Police suspect that Kumar, who found out that he has cancer a month back, killed his wife and son, and then died by suicide as he feared that they will not be able to fend for themselves after he dies. Mahesh was working as a bill collector and is the owner of the house. 

The main doors of the house were locked from the inside. The police are also checking if there were any other reasons for the incident other than Mahesh’s illness.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp