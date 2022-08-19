BBMP contract staff, his wife, son found dead in house

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The bodies of a 44-year-old BBMP contract employee, along with his 29-year-old wife and nine-year-old son, were found inside their house in Gowdanapalya on Thursday afternoon. Police have identified the deceased as Mahesh Kumar, Jyothi, a homemaker, and their son Nandish Gowda, a Class 2 student.

Police suspect that Kumar, who found out that he has cancer a month back, killed his wife and son, and then died by suicide as he feared that they will not be able to fend for themselves after he dies. Mahesh was working as a bill collector and is the owner of the house.

The main doors of the house were locked from the inside. The police are also checking if there were any other reasons for the incident other than Mahesh’s illness.

BENGALURU: The bodies of a 44-year-old BBMP contract employee, along with his 29-year-old wife and nine-year-old son, were found inside their house in Gowdanapalya on Thursday afternoon. Police have identified the deceased as Mahesh Kumar, Jyothi, a homemaker, and their son Nandish Gowda, a Class 2 student. Police suspect that Kumar, who found out that he has cancer a month back, killed his wife and son, and then died by suicide as he feared that they will not be able to fend for themselves after he dies. Mahesh was working as a bill collector and is the owner of the house. The main doors of the house were locked from the inside. The police are also checking if there were any other reasons for the incident other than Mahesh’s illness.