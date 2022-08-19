Home Cities Bengaluru

Ravi Poojary acquitted in builder murder case

Prosecution has failed to prove case against accused beyond reasonable doubt, says special sessions judge

Published: 19th August 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Notorious gangster Ravi Poojary was acquitted by a special court here on Thursday in the 2001 murder case of ‘builder’ Subbaraju due to a lack of evidence. Poojary alias Ravi Prakash alias Anthony Fernandez alias Raki Fernandez, who hails from Malpe in Udupi district, was accused number two in the Subbaraju murder case. Six other accused, including reformed don late Muthappa Rai, prime accused in the case, were acquitted in 2004. While sharpshooter Nitin Sawant, who had allegedly gunned down Subbaraju, was killed in a police encounter, another sharpshooter Yusuf Bachkana was only accused to be convicted in the case and was sentenced to life.

Poojary, who had escaped from India in the 90s and was operating from foreign countries, was arrested in Senegal in 2019 in a coordinated operation by Karnataka police and Senegal law enforcement agencies. He was extradited from Senegal and brought to India in 2020.

The police had interrogated him in connection with Subbaraju’s murder and submitted a split-up chargesheet to the court. The Special Court on Central Prison premises had conducted the trial during which 12 witnesses were examined.

On Thursday, Special Sessions Judge G Raghavendra acquitted Poojary as the prosecution failed to prove the case against the accused beyond reasonable doubt. Dilraj Rohit Sequeira, who represented Poojary, told TNIE the prosecution failed to produce any incriminating material. “The acquittal of six accused in the main case (2004 judgment) turned favourable for my client. Also, the prosecution could not produce incriminating material objects such as the weapon used to commit the murder and the mobile phones used to communicate..”

Subbaraju, a real estate businessman, was shot dead in his office, Srinivasa Enterprises, located in Sheshadripuram, on January 5, 2001. The murder was allegedly carried out at the behest of Poojary. Investigations had revealed Subbaraju had angered Muthappa Rai over disputed prime properties on Cunningham Road, Crescent Road and other localities. As Subbaraju had turned down Rai’s offer to close some deal, the latter had allegedly met Poojary at his villa near the American Embassy in Uganda, where he gave supari (contract). Poojary allegedly gave the hit job to the sharpshooters and allegedly took `2 lakh from Rai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravi Poojary
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp