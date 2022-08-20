Home Cities Bengaluru

Brew a barista at home

Regular coffee is passê, and so are lattes and frappes.

Published: 20th August 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Regular coffee is passê, and so are lattes and frappes. The heady aroma of a fresh brew is no more just another cuppa, but a thing of trial and triumph for the palate. Don’t believe us? Lavanya S compiles a list of unusual coffee recipes that are a must-try this season.

MINT COFFEE
Kavya S

INGREDIENTS             
For fresh mint syrup

  • Water: ½ cup  
  • Granulated sugar: ½ cup  Loosely packed spearmint leaves: ¼ cup
  • For iced coffee
  • Ice: 4-6 nos  
  • Chilled coffee or cold brew: ½ cup  
  • Whole milk: ¼ cup  Fresh mint syrup: 2-2 ½ tbsp   Heavy cream: 1 ½ tbsp
  • Mint sprig: for garnish

METHOD
For liquid fresh mint

  • To make the syrup, combine water, sugar, and mint leaves in a small saucepan. Place on the stovetop and whisk continuously until the sugar dissolves.
  • Stop stirring after a couple of minutes of simmering.
  • Mint leaves should soak for about an hour after it is removed from the stove.
  • When ready to use, pour the syrup into a jar and refrigerate.
  • To prepare one cup of iced coffee
  • To a glass, add ice, add cooled coffee, milk, mint syrup, and cream. Enjoy after adding a fresh mint leaf

on top!

IRISH COFFEE
Madhumitha Rajaprabakar
INGREDIENTS    

  •   Instant coffee powder: 1.5 tsp   Water: 1 cup
  •   Brown sugar: 2 tsp   Whiskey: 2 tbsp
  •   Whipped cream: 2 tbsp (optional)

METHOD

  • Take a pan and mix coffee powder, brown sugar and water in it.
  • Pour whiskey into the coffee cup and add the coffee mixture to it. Now, top it with cream and serve immediately.
  • Do not stir the coffee after adding cream.

RAGI COFFEE CAKE

Nitha Pullooni

INGREDIENTS   

  •   Butter: 100 g
  •   Castor sugar: 1/2 cup
  •   Eggs: 2
  •   Ragi flour: 3/4 cup
  •   Instant coffee: 2 tbsp
  •   Baking powder: 1 tsp

METHOD

  •   Preheat the oven to 100 degrees C. In a double boiler, melt the butter. Allow it to cool.
  •  Whisk the butter in a bowl, and gradually add sugar. Add eggs and thoroughly whisk.
  •   Sift the baking powder and ragi flour together. Fold this and then add it to the aforementioned mixture one teaspoon at a time.
  •   Make sure there are no lumps but do not overmix.
  •   Dissolve the instant coffee in hot water and pour it into the batter. Give it a final fold, and transfer to a small baking tin. Bake in the oven at 50 degrees C for 15 minutes.

VIETNAMESE COFFEE
Megha Pillai
INGREDIENTS    

  •   Cold brew: 3/4 cup
  •   Condensed milk: 2 tbsp
  •   Ice cubes (optional)

METHOD

  •   Fill a tall glass with ice cubes.
  •   Add in cold brew and then pour in condensed milk.
  •   Stir until completely mixed.
