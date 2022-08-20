Home Cities Bengaluru

Four security guards among six held for murder of home-alone woman

The employers should also look for some surety for the security guards.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior police officers have requested the public to be cautious while hiring non-local security guards, following the arrest of six Nepali men, including four security guards, for the brutal murder of an 82-year-old home-alone woman in HSR Layout. After the gang was arrested, Additional Commissioner of Police, Law and Order (East), Dr A Subramanyeswara Rao on Friday urged the public to approach the local police to check the antecedents of security guards before hiring them.

“While employing non-local security persons, it is always better to verify their background through the local police. Resident welfare associations can also be approached to check the antecedents of guards through the police. The employers should also look for some surety for the security guards. The best way to engage security guards is through registered security agencies,” Rao added.

The victim, Jayashree, was found murdered at her house in HSR Layout 1st Sector, 26th Main Road, in the afternoon of August 13. She was staying alone after the death of her husband six years ago. Of her two children, one is in Canada while the other is in a different part of India.

The arrested are Mukesh Khadak, Kamal Dhabi, Keshav Guda, Shivu Katai, Gajendra and Khadak Singh. Khadak Singh was working as a security guard at a building close to the victim’s house. Police said she had approached him to help her find a security guard for her house. He then hatched a pot to rob her with his associates. The police have recovered Rs 1 lakh from them.

“Singh had taken one of his associates and introduced him to the victim and had gained her confidence. On the day of the murder, he went to the victim’s house. She allowed him inside and the others also followed. They initially threatened and robbed her of Rs 2.5 lakh cash. When she resisted, the accused murdered her and escaped,” said an investigating officer. Of the six accused, nearly 20 cases of crimes committed in the city were lodged against one of them. Two of the gang members were arrested from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. The accused were arrested while they were making arrangements to leave the country.

