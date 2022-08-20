Home Cities Bengaluru

KSPCB official flags organic waste mixing

Founder and CEO, Saahas Zero Waste, Wilma Rodrigues, pitched for management of waste by ‘bulk generators’ like it is done in office, tech parks and industries.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IFAT India, which is one of the leading trade fairs in the country for environmental technologies, and Messe Muenchen, a leading B2B trade fair organisers, held a discussion in Bengaluru on ‘Sustainable Solutions for Urban Development’ with special emphasis on ‘Municipal Waste Management – Challenges and Opportunities’.

Senior environment officer of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, Bengaluru, Syed Khaja, stated, during the event, that the government is serious about solving solid waste management issue, pointing out that the main issue is the mixing of organic waste with other elements.

“The problem of flies, smell and leachate comes when organic waste is not separated. Everyone wants the issue to be solved but will object to a waste plant next to their house,” said Khaja. The officer also stated Bengaluru generates 6,000 tonnes of waste everyday, and this will keep growing. “Apart from managing current and legacy waste, we need to look at net zero waste by 2050 which can be achieved through PPPs,” he stressed.

Founder and CEO, Saahas Zero Waste, Wilma Rodrigues, pitched for management of waste by ‘bulk generators’ like it is done in office, tech parks and industries. Messe Muenchen India CEO Bhupinder Singh, said, “IFAT 2022 provides the right platform for all stakeholders to exchange perspectives, explore the latest global technology solutions, and forge partnerships to manage the issue as it is one of the most pressing challenges for the country today.”

