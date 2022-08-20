Raising the bar

Pintu Tewary By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the pandemic continues to play its part in influencing an individual’s needs and choices, more and more drinkers are looking for a poised balance in their consumption. Consumers prefer drinks that can be replicated at home with basic, easily-available ingredients that don’t pinch the pocket.

With new pubs and microbreweries mushrooming in damp and hot spaces, stiff competition has called in for new aces.

How does the restaurant balance the consumer’s mindset to make it pocket friendly and also cut down on costs, along with gaining more footfall to generate volume business? The trick lies in small changes. Bars ensure cutting their costs in making the final product by developing homegrown ingredients, and making homemade liqueurs and bitters to add finesse to their beverages.

Every bar chef curates and specialises in developing their bitters, liqueurs, shrubs, etc. Why a bar chef? A bar chef is to the bar what a sous chef is to the kitchen. They work closely on curating cocktail programs and alternatives to foreign ingredients by working on ingredients available closer to home while also helping in slicing profit to the business by reducing cost without compromising on quality.

For a good Negroni, you could replace Campari by making your own homemade orange aperitif. It may sound like a minimalistic idea, but the small change makes it more innovative. Are you a coffeeholic? Want coffee flavour in your alcohol but find Kahlua expensive? How about we teach you a quick alternative? Replace your Kahlua with homemade coffee liqueur. A rich, simple, and creamy drink can easily be made without losing its charm.

The recent trend in the bar space is homemade spice bitter, paan bitter and tea bitters among others. I generally like barley tea bitter with a hint of spiciness.

Here is a trick from the bar book to make liqueurs and bitters. Use neutral alcohol high proof and add sugar & other ingredients. This will make it taste better than any commercial product in the market that uses a heavy stabiliser to regulate the taste. We make homemade Campari by using orange or lemon peel, orris root, wormwood, oleo saccharum, and Indian spices & homemade red colour by adding neutral spirit and after four weeks, you have exquisite homemade Campari.

The most widely used method of making homemade coffee liqueur is using roughly grounded coffee beans, orange peel, cinnamon, simple syrup & gold rum, or vodka. In about two weeks, you get natural homemade coffee liqueur in your bar.

So the next time you have a guest at home, twist up some elegant bitters and homemade liqueurs and let your guest be awed.

BENGALURU: As the pandemic continues to play its part in influencing an individual’s needs and choices, more and more drinkers are looking for a poised balance in their consumption. Consumers prefer drinks that can be replicated at home with basic, easily-available ingredients that don’t pinch the pocket. With new pubs and microbreweries mushrooming in damp and hot spaces, stiff competition has called in for new aces. How does the restaurant balance the consumer’s mindset to make it pocket friendly and also cut down on costs, along with gaining more footfall to generate volume business? The trick lies in small changes. Bars ensure cutting their costs in making the final product by developing homegrown ingredients, and making homemade liqueurs and bitters to add finesse to their beverages. Every bar chef curates and specialises in developing their bitters, liqueurs, shrubs, etc. Why a bar chef? A bar chef is to the bar what a sous chef is to the kitchen. They work closely on curating cocktail programs and alternatives to foreign ingredients by working on ingredients available closer to home while also helping in slicing profit to the business by reducing cost without compromising on quality. For a good Negroni, you could replace Campari by making your own homemade orange aperitif. It may sound like a minimalistic idea, but the small change makes it more innovative. Are you a coffeeholic? Want coffee flavour in your alcohol but find Kahlua expensive? How about we teach you a quick alternative? Replace your Kahlua with homemade coffee liqueur. A rich, simple, and creamy drink can easily be made without losing its charm. The recent trend in the bar space is homemade spice bitter, paan bitter and tea bitters among others. I generally like barley tea bitter with a hint of spiciness. Here is a trick from the bar book to make liqueurs and bitters. Use neutral alcohol high proof and add sugar & other ingredients. This will make it taste better than any commercial product in the market that uses a heavy stabiliser to regulate the taste. We make homemade Campari by using orange or lemon peel, orris root, wormwood, oleo saccharum, and Indian spices & homemade red colour by adding neutral spirit and after four weeks, you have exquisite homemade Campari. The most widely used method of making homemade coffee liqueur is using roughly grounded coffee beans, orange peel, cinnamon, simple syrup & gold rum, or vodka. In about two weeks, you get natural homemade coffee liqueur in your bar. So the next time you have a guest at home, twist up some elegant bitters and homemade liqueurs and let your guest be awed.