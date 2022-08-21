AAB president: With Adalat’s speed, there will be no need for lawyers, judges

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There were differences between judges and lawyers over the furious pace with which the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) is settling cases. At an event on Saturday, Advocates’ Association of Bangalore (AAB) president Vivek Reddy said, “We will support the cause of the Lok Adalat, where cases are being settled in lakhs. But if the same speed continues, there will be no need for lawyers and judges. It needs to slow down.”

Earlier, Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) Chairman Justice B Veerappa, who is also a high court judge, said a record 30 lakh cases, including seven lakh pending cases, were disposed of amicably through the Lok Adalat in the last 10 months after he took over as chairman of KSLSA.

Launching an AAB website on the premises of the City Civil Court, Justice Veerappa said, “We need the support of lawyers. AAB past president AP Ranganath and present president Vivek Subba Reddy should not mistake me. Both of you are not supporting me. The cases including pre-litigation ones are being settled through the Lok Adalat since 2014. But why are you not supporting me alone?”

Mentioning that he too practised as a lawyer for nearly three decades, he said around 60 per cent of cases are before the court, while the remaining are being settled through alternative dispute resolution forums. Lawyers should support KSLSA and not oppose it by taking up pre-litigation cases, like revenue-related ones, before the Lok Adalat. “A pre-litigation revenue case takes several rounds to get resolved, reaching up to the Supreme Court and remitting back to civil court,” he said.

Supreme Court Judge, Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka said disposal of a large number of cases through the Lok Adalat will not affect lawyers, instead it will increase the common man’s faith in them. Justice Oka said that lawyers being officers of the court should look at the Lok Adalat positively, as they will also benefit and judges can also find time for cases where their actual intervention is required.

