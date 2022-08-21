After Cycle Day, DULT wants to popularise ‘Slow Steet’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the success of the Cycle Day campaign, the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) is now seeking to replicate the ‘Slow Street’ concept wherein motorists reduce speed so that cyclists and pedestrians get preference to move safely.

The agency has held discussions with the public to seek opinion and suggestions in this regard. With the concept gaining grounds at Church street and Commercial street, the authorities plan to replicate in other parts of the city. If NGOs and resident welfare associations come forward to popularise this concept, permission can be taken from other stakeholders like the BBMP and the Police, said DULT officials.

BENGALURU: After the success of the Cycle Day campaign, the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) is now seeking to replicate the ‘Slow Street’ concept wherein motorists reduce speed so that cyclists and pedestrians get preference to move safely. The agency has held discussions with the public to seek opinion and suggestions in this regard. With the concept gaining grounds at Church street and Commercial street, the authorities plan to replicate in other parts of the city. If NGOs and resident welfare associations come forward to popularise this concept, permission can be taken from other stakeholders like the BBMP and the Police, said DULT officials.