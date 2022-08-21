Home Cities Bengaluru

After Cycle Day, DULT wants to popularise ‘Slow Steet’

The agency has held discussions with the public to seek opinion and suggestions in this regard.

Published: 21st August 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 07:05 AM

IT-BT Minister and Malleswaram MLA Dr CN Ashwath Narayan rides a bicycle along with residents across a 4.2-km stretch in Bengaluru

IT-BT Minister and Malleswaram MLA Dr CN Ashwath Narayan rides a bicycle along with residents across a 4.2-km stretch in Bengaluru. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the success of the Cycle Day campaign, the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) is now seeking to replicate the ‘Slow Street’ concept wherein motorists reduce speed so that cyclists and pedestrians get preference to move safely.

The agency has held discussions with the public to seek opinion and suggestions in this regard. With the concept gaining grounds at Church street and Commercial street, the authorities plan to replicate in other parts of the city. If NGOs and resident welfare associations come forward to popularise this concept, permission can be taken from other stakeholders like the BBMP and the Police, said DULT officials. 

