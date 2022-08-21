Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Youth held for killing grandfather

A 20-year-old youth, along with his friend, who had allegedly killed his 70-year-old grandfather, has been arrested by the Yelahanka police.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 20-year-old youth, along with his friend, who had allegedly killed his 70-year-old grandfather, has been arrested by the Yelahanka police. The victim, a retired Kendriya Vidyalaya employee, had refused financial help to his grandson, which resulted in the murder on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as C Puttaiah, a resident of Surabhi Layout in Yelahanka.

The accused are identified as C Jayanth, a resident of Mysuru, and S Yaseen (22), of Hassan. Jayanth is the grandson of the victim. Puttaiah had refused to divide his property among his four children due to some differences. Jayanth was upset over the refusal. Jayanth’s father P Chandru is the second son of the victim. He was also frustrated that his grandfather was not agreeing to become a surety for the loan, which he had planned to take.

On Wednesday, Jayanth allegedly entered Puttaiah’s house through the rear door and punched him in the face and chest. After Puttaiah fell unconscious, the accused smothered him with a pillow. Yaseen had helped Jayanth by keeping watch outside the house.

