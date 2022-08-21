Home Cities Bengaluru

Man uses spy cam to harass woman, held

The accused was known to the victim.

Published: 21st August 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Child pornography

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old man who was allegedly blackmailing a woman into having a physical relationship with him, by capturing videos of her changing clothes from a spy camera, has been arrested by the CEN police of the North East division.

The accused was known to the victim. He had plugged the spy camera that looked like a mobile phone charger into a switch board in her room. She was unaware of the spy camera being there. After she blocked him on her phone and his social media accounts, he sent her a video on one of her social media accounts and threatened to upload them on porn sites, if she failed to cooperate with him. The victim filed a complaint with the CEN police.

The accused has been identified as M Mahesh, from T Narasipura in Mysuru district. Initially, she was unaware that the accused was known to her. He kept messaging her on social media by creating fake profiles. As she did not know him, she kept blocking him. He repeatedly sent messages by creating more accounts and was forcing her to chat with him. To begin with, she ignored him after he claimed to have her private videos. As a sample, he sent one of her videos to her social media account.

The shocked victim realised that the video was recorded in her bedroom. She did not know how her videos were recorded when there was nobody in that room. The accused was arrested on August 12 in Mysuru. After he was produced before her, the victim found out that he was known to her. When he had gone to see her at her house in Bengaluru, he had covertly placed the spy camera in her room. The victim is said to have assumed that it was just a mobile charger.

The police have recovered one spy camera, a laptop, two memory cards, pen drive and two mobile phones. The accused was arrested based on the IP address of his social media accounts through which he was harassing her. He had purchased the spy camera online.

TAGS
sexual harassment
India Matters
