Single window to grant permission for Ganesha pandals to be setup in eight zones

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said a single window clearance system will be set-up at 65 sub-divisions in all the eight zones to grant permission for Ganesha pandals. 

Published: 21st August 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 07:06 AM

A man immerses a Ganesha idol into a lake near Ramohalli, on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Saturday | Vinod kumar t

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said a single window clearance system will be set-up at 65 sub-divisions in all the eight zones to grant permission for Ganesha pandals. The sub-divisions will comprise officials of BESCOM, Fire and Emergency Services and the police, with the BBMP AEE having the authority to grant the permissions.

“Officials must clear applications by stating that the permission seekers can put up Ganesha pandals only on conditions like following the immersion protocol, managing waste and other rules set by the Palike,” he said. The Palike has selected Sankey tank, Ulsoor tank, Yediyur tank and Hebbal tank and a few others for immersion of idols and officials have been instructed to make preparations in advance.

The BBMP will also place immersion tankers on important junctions and a few main roads in wards. Officials have been told to ensure that at least 10 swimmers are roped in for each tank for safety. Use of loudspeakers to spread the message about making the festival environment friendly was advised.

The BBMP also made it clear that puja materials, flowers, banana stems and torans should be cleared and instructed officials to deploy vehicles on a daily basis for the purpose. The Commissioner appealed to the public not to use idols made of paint and plaster of paris as it may pollute water bodies and directed officials to conduct checking at places selling Ganesha idols. The palike has banned bursting of crackers as well as flexes and banners with wishes for the festival.

POLL PANEL ASKS BBMP TO ISSUE DRAFT VOTERS’ LIST
Bengaluru: Taking a step closer to the much awaited municipality elections, the State Election Commission has asked the BBMP to issue the draft voters’ list to registered political parties and resident welfare associations from August 25.  The election to the Palike will be interesting this time as the ward count has been increased to 243 from 198 after the delimitation exercise by the Karnataka government. State Election Commissioner Basavaraju also directed the BBMP to appoint ward-wise officers and prepare a list for this purpose.

