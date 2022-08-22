Bengaluru: 19-year-old dies by suicide over father’s affair

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Unable to bear the extramarital affair of his father, a 19-year-old ended his life at their house in JJ Nagar on Saturday. The deceased, Chandrashekar was working as a mechanic in an electronic shop.

Police said that Chandrashekar, who was drunk, had a fight with his father Ashok, a Group ‘D’ employee in BBMP, late at night. Chandrashekar and his mother often fought with Ashok over the illicit affair.

Since Ashok refused to end the affair, the deceased and his mother left home for some days, and they returned two days ago. After an argument again, Chandrashekar went to his room and ended his life by hanging.

When his mother found no response after repeatedly banging the door, the family members broke down the door and found him hanging. Based on a complaint by Chandrashekar’s mother, a case of unnatural death case has been filed.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm and 104 Arogya Sahayavani available 24/7.

