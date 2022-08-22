Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru local leader encroaches land at BDA project   

Stakes claim to property in Alur Phase-2 project, erects compound wall  

The compund wall that was reportedly put up by Govindaraju, who stakes claim to the property | Express

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  There was high drama on the premises of the BDA Alur Housing project (Phase-2) on Saturday, when an individual erected a compound wall staking claim to a parcel of land there. The land in question runs to nearly 7,000 sq metres, valued at around Rs 5 crore. 

The dispute over the plot between BDA and Govindaraju, a local BJP leader, claiming ownership dates back to 2016 when it was being acquired for the phase-2 project -- which has 104 3BHK houses and 349 2BHK houses. Barring a corner near the water tank, running to a length of 70 metres, where the disputed land figures, a compound wall has been erected around the entire 2BHK project, completed in 2018. 

A house owner (name withheld on request) told TNIE, “The individual quietly began work on the compound wall on Friday and was hurriedly trying to complete it by the weekend. We alerted the BDA about it. They had planned to provide us a temple, playground or park here.

It will be a loss of common space for all residents here.” BDA Assistant Executive Engineer for the project, Prabhulinga Swamy, claimed to TNIE: “We have managed to stop the construction after he has erected a portion of it. He has been asked to come to the BDA head office with the documents that prove his ownership on Wednesday. He claims it to be his ancestral property purchased in 1973.”

The BDA will retrieve whatever documents it has in this connection to establish its ownership, the AEE added. Residents also allege that the close bond Govindaraju shares with the BDA Chairman and Yelahanka MLA SR Vishwanath has emboldened him to encroach on BDA land and go to the extent of building a compound wall. Despite repeated calls and messages to clarify the allegation, Vishwanath could not be reached. Govindaraju could not be reached for his version too.

