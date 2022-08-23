24-year-old woman drowns daughter, tries to kill self in Erode

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 24-year-old woman attempted suicide after forcibly drowning her three-and-a-half-year-old daughter in a bathtub in their apartment in Gururaj Layout of Doddanekundi.

According to the police, the incident happened between 10 pm on Sunday and 4 am on Monday. The incident came to light after the woman’s husband returned home from his native Erode in Tamil Nadu at 4 am on Monday. The police suspect that the woman was suffering from depression.

While the child has been identified as Samyuktha, the woman, Gayathri Devi, is a homemaker. Her husband Narendran Naran is an accountant in a construction company. The couple was married for five years. “The victim had suicidal tendencies since her childhood. She had expressed to die by suicide. She was also under depression.

The woman is undergoing treatment in the ICU and her condition is very critical. Her husband after returning to the flat did not get any response from his wife. He then forcibly opened the door and found his daughter dead inside the bathtub. He found his wife hanging from the ceiling fan. After bringing her down, he shifted her to a private hospital,” said police. The woman has written a note in which she has mentioned her suicidal tendencies. The HAL police have booked Devi for murder.

