Home Cities Bengaluru

Contents of azaan don’t violate right of other faiths, says Karnataka HC; disposes PIL

The court said that Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution embodies the principle of religious toleration.

Published: 23rd August 2022 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty of Karnataka High Court on Monday observed that the contention of the petitioner R Chandrashekar that contents of azaan violate the Fundamental Right of other faiths is unacceptable while disposing of the PIL.

The court said that Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution embody the principle of religious toleration. However, the said right is not absolute but is subject to restrictions on the grounds of public order, morality, and health as well as other provisions in Part III of the Constitution, the court added.

The petitioner, a resident of Nagarabhavi Main Road in the city, himself has said in the petition that azaan is an essential religious practice in the Islamic faith but his contention that the contents of azaan violate the Fundamental Right guaranteed to the petitioner as well persons of other faiths cannot be accepted, the court said.

The court has directed the Chief Secretary, Home Department Secretary, DG&IGP and Commissioner of Police to ensure that loudspeakers and public address systems, and other musical instruments should not be permitted to be used above the permissible decibel between 10 pm and 6 am.  The court also said that a division bench on June 17, 2022, had directed the officials to conduct a drive to prevent misuse of loudspeakers and public address systems, and the directions should be followed. A compliance report should be filed within 8 weeks, the court said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
azaan Right of other faiths religious toleration Karnataka HC
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp