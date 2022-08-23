Karnataka: 39-year-old man who hit pothole loses life in hospital

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 39-year-old biker, who was injured after falling off his bike due to a pothole, succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Monday. The mishap occurred on Sunkadakatte Road in Byadarahalli police station limits, on August 18.

The deceased, Supreeth Raj, who was working with a private firm, lived with his family in Harohalli. Police said the incident occurred on August 18 when Raj was on his way to the office on his bike. Passing by Ramraj Granite, he reportedly lost control over the vehicle due to a pothole. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, before being shifted to a private hospital in Basaveshwara Nagar, where he died on Monday.

It is alleged that several potholes were not filled on this particular stretch even after motorists complained about it. Raj’s brother Joel Sumanth filed a police case against BBMP officials, accusing them of not filling potholes and fixing the road, which claimed his brother’s life. It is learnt that Byadarahalli police had written to BBMP to fix the road connecting Sunkadakatte and Harohalli, but officials did not bother to repair it even after two weeks.

