Karnataka High Court reserves order on CET repeaters’ petitions

Justice SR Krishna Kumar reserved the order after hearing the arguments of the counsels of the petitioners, KEA and the state government.

Published: 23rd August 2022 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday reserved the order on a batch of petitions filed by CET repeaters seeking directions to the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) to consider the marks of the qualifying examination held last year to determine the rankings.

Justice SR Krishna Kumar reserved the order after hearing the arguments of the counsels of the petitioners, KEA and the state government. The students moved the court seeking directions to allot them professional seats in the current academic year taking into consideration the marks obtained by them in the qualifying exam along with the marks they have secured in CET in 2022.  

KEA has filed objections stating none of the 23,344 petitioners have appeared for the qualifying exam in 2021 as it was cancelled due to Covid-19. State government has contended that if the petitioners’ prayers are allowed, it will be a grave injustice to those who have appeared for the PUC Board exam.

