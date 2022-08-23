Home Cities Bengaluru

Rise in dengue cases: Local bodies told to take preventive steps

The state has witnessed a rise in dengue cases because of excessive rainfall, climate change and increased mosquito breeding spots, and it has become a matter of major health concern.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the rapid rise in cases of dengue across the state, the health and urban development departments have issued joint circulars, directing urban local bodies to cooperate with the health department to intensify precautionary measures and take up steps on a war footing to prevent further spread of dengue, chikungunya and other contagious diseases.

The state has witnessed a rise in dengue cases because of excessive rainfall, climate change and increased mosquito breeding spots, and it has become a matter of major health concern. Principal Secretary to Health Department Anil Kumar TK, and Additional Chief Secretary of UDD Rakesh Singh have issued joint circulars, which stated preventive steps should be implemented effectively.

The number of dengue cases has touched 3,911, including four deaths, in the state and 1,058 in Bengaluru this year, while chikungunya cases touched 1,108 and 10 in the state and Bengaluru, respectively.

While dengue spreads with mosquitoes, urban local bodies, including corporations and municipalities, have been told to ensure adequate water supply and maintenance, direct owners of vacant sites to ensure there is no collection of waste/garbage, take up speedy clearance of waste and garbage, and take up indoor space spraying only during an emergency, to prevent mosquito breeding.

Meanwhile, survey is to be cinducted on mosquito breeding sites/spots, including stagnant water and waste collection, around houses, residential areas of migrants, hotels, shops, commercial complexes, under-construction sites, government buildings, hospital premises, cinema theatres and industrial areas.

