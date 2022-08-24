Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Behind bird counting, mission to save Hessarghatta

To protect the few grasslands in and around Bengaluru, birders, activists, citizens, among others will be gathering at Hessarghatta for bird counting on Sunday.

Published: 24th August 2022 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 04:28 AM

Image for representational purposes only (File Photo | AP)

By Bosky Khanna
BENGALURU: To protect the few grasslands in and around Bengaluru, birders, activists, and citizens, among others will be gathering at Hessarghatta for bird counting on Sunday. The exercise is also aimed at mounting pressure on the government to recognise the importance of the region, and ensure that it is declared a grassland.

In January 2021, the High Court quashed the government’s decision not to declare it as grassland. The then Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had rejected the proposal, tabled by the forest and animal and veterinary sciences departments for protection, to declare the area spread across 356 acres as a grassland.

Members from groups like Bird Count India, BNG Birds and Bombay Natural History Society have also shown interest to participate. According to the e-bird report, as of August 17, 275 birds were counted, including rare and migratory birds like Slender Billed Gull, Harriers, European Rollers and Orphean Warblers.

“The exercise will draw the attention of people and the government regarding the protection of the area. This is one of the last remaining lung spaces, and it needs to be protected. There are seven hotspots in Hessarghatta and each is unique for bird sighting. The area is unique as water birds, migratory and grassland bird species are also sighted,” said noted ornithologist S Subramanya.

Naturalist Ulhas Anand said that on September 5 in the scheduled state wildlife board meeting, hopefully, a checklist is presented before the government for consideration and declaration. The number of people showing interest, including children is rising since there is no registration for the event. Forest department officials added that the area faces the constant threat of cattle grazing, stray dog menace, crowd rush, high vehicular movement and now real estate mafia.

