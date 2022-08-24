Bengaluru: Shivananda steel flyover to open for public use from August 30 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The much-awaited Shivananda steel bridge project will be completed and thrown open for the public on August 30, said BBMP Chief Engineer Lokesh M. The steel bridge project was supposed to be opened to the public by August 15.

However, due to delays in ramp and culvert work, the opening was deferred. The Palike had partially opened one stretch of the flyover to ease traffic. Some commuters, mostly motorists, who took the stretch, complained of bumpy rides to which the Palike engineers said that when the work is completed, there will be no issues.

“Uneven surfaces will be levelled before the bridge is opened. The BBMP has saved around `40 crore by dropping the plan for new land acquisition. The project plan was altered and designed as per the Indian Road Congress standards,” said Lokesh.

The project began in 2017 at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore, and now after completion, the cost stands at Rs 39 crore. The project faced a hurdle as residents filed a PIL. The BBMP got clearance from Supreme Court. The pandemic was one of the reasons for the delay, and it rained over the past few months. Once the flyover is opened, motorists from Seshadripuram, Chalukya Circle, and Anand Rao Circle can expect a smooth ride.

