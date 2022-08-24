Check out all the places offering a mouthwatering Onasadhya with a variety of kootaans and payasams
Taste the bountiful flavours of Onasadhya with friends and family this Onam season with their pachadis and palada payasam.
BENGALURU: This upcoming Onam season, along with the hunt for kasavu sarees, mundu, and flowers for the pookalam, check out all the places offering a mouthwatering Onasadhya with a variety of kootaans and payasams
Mahabali belly
Book in advance to celebrate Onam with a sadhya of 26 dishes, four varieties of payasams and an Onam gift box either at the venue or in the comfort of your home.
When: September 6 to 8, 10.30 am
Where: Kappa Chakka Kandhari, Koramangala
Details:636467 1010
Authentic taste
For an authentic Kerala onasadhya, head over and book in advance to indulge in more than 20 dishes with avial, Kerala sambar and pulinji.
When: September 7
Where: No 10 Fort Cochin, St Marks Road
Details: 77778 76000
Special Onasadhya
Known for their oonu (traditional meals), kappa biriyani and appam with stew, treat yourself to an Onasadhya with Madura curry, pullisherri and 22 other dishes along with semiya and ada pradhaman payasams.
When: September 8, 10.30 am
Where: Veruthe Oru Thattukada, Hulimavu Road
Details: 9986664242
Flavours of the harvest
Go taste the Onam sadhya with more than 20 different items, including kalan, olan, varutha errusseri, elaneer payasam and much more. When: September 8, 12 pm Where: Vembanad - The Paul, Domlur Details: 080-40477777
Southern Bounties
Enjoy the taste of Onam sadhya with your family and friends and try out their special chakka (jackfruit) payasam. When: September 11, 12.15pm
Where: Anju’s Cafe, JP Nagar Details: 9845036605
Festive Indulgence
Book early and treat your friends and family to a hearty Onam sadhya with pineapple pachadi and potato kootu curry this Thiruvonam.
When: September 8, 11.30 am Where: Karavalli, Residency Road
Details: 080-666 04545
Eat like a king
Dine in or order meal boxes this Onam and indulge in a sadhya with more than 20 dishes which include their take on the ada pradhaman payasam.
When: September 7, 12 pm
Where: Salt Mango Tree, Indiranagar
Details: 9686365602
Royal Spread
When: September 7, 11.30am
Where: Naatil Evideya Restaurant, Kammanahalli
Details: 8660067059