Home Cities Bengaluru

Check out all the places offering a mouthwatering Onasadhya with a variety of kootaans and payasams

Taste the bountiful flavours of Onasadhya with friends and family this Onam season with their pachadis and palada payasam.

Published: 24th August 2022 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 01:38 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

Image for representational purpose only.

By Neha Rebecca and Yohann Solomon
Express News Service

BENGALURU: This upcoming Onam season, along with the hunt for kasavu sarees, mundu, and flowers for the pookalam, check out all the places offering a mouthwatering Onasadhya with a variety of kootaans and payasams

Mahabali belly

Book in advance to celebrate Onam with a sadhya of 26 dishes, four varieties of payasams and an Onam gift box either at the venue or in the comfort of your home.

When: September 6 to 8, 10.30 am
Where: Kappa Chakka Kandhari, Koramangala
Details:636467 1010

Authentic taste
For an authentic Kerala onasadhya, head over and book in advance to indulge in more than 20 dishes with avial, Kerala sambar and pulinji.
When: September 7
Where: No 10 Fort Cochin, St Marks Road
Details: 77778 76000

Special Onasadhya
Known for their oonu (traditional meals), kappa biriyani and appam with stew, treat yourself to an Onasadhya with Madura curry, pullisherri and 22 other dishes along with semiya and ada pradhaman payasams.
When: September 8, 10.30 am
Where: Veruthe Oru Thattukada, Hulimavu Road
Details: 9986664242

Flavours of the harvest
Go taste the Onam sadhya with more than 20 different items, including kalan, olan, varutha errusseri, elaneer payasam and much more. When: September 8, 12 pm Where: Vembanad - The Paul, Domlur Details: 080-40477777

Southern Bounties
Enjoy the taste of Onam sadhya with your family and friends and try out their special chakka (jackfruit) payasam. When: September 11, 12.15pm
Where: Anju’s Cafe, JP Nagar Details: 9845036605

Festive Indulgence
Book early and treat your friends and family to a hearty Onam sadhya with pineapple pachadi and potato kootu curry this Thiruvonam.

When: September 8, 11.30 am Where: Karavalli, Residency Road
Details: 080-666 04545

Eat like a king
Dine in or order meal boxes this Onam and indulge in a sadhya with more than 20 dishes which include their take on the ada pradhaman payasam.
When: September 7, 12 pm
Where: Salt Mango Tree, Indiranagar
Details: 9686365602

Royal Spread
Taste the bountiful flavours of Onasadhya with friends and family this Onam season with their pachadis and palada payasam.

When: September 7, 11.30am
Where: Naatil Evideya Restaurant, Kammanahalli
Details: 8660067059

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Onam Onasadhya Onasadhya chennai
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp