Neha Rebecca and Yohann Solomon By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: This upcoming Onam season, along with the hunt for kasavu sarees, mundu, and flowers for the pookalam, check out all the places offering a mouthwatering Onasadhya with a variety of kootaans and payasams

Mahabali belly

Book in advance to celebrate Onam with a sadhya of 26 dishes, four varieties of payasams and an Onam gift box either at the venue or in the comfort of your home.

When: September 6 to 8, 10.30 am

Where: Kappa Chakka Kandhari, Koramangala

Details:636467 1010

Authentic taste

For an authentic Kerala onasadhya, head over and book in advance to indulge in more than 20 dishes with avial, Kerala sambar and pulinji.

When: September 7

Where: No 10 Fort Cochin, St Marks Road

Details: 77778 76000

Special Onasadhya

Known for their oonu (traditional meals), kappa biriyani and appam with stew, treat yourself to an Onasadhya with Madura curry, pullisherri and 22 other dishes along with semiya and ada pradhaman payasams.

When: September 8, 10.30 am

Where: Veruthe Oru Thattukada, Hulimavu Road

Details: 9986664242

Flavours of the harvest

Go taste the Onam sadhya with more than 20 different items, including kalan, olan, varutha errusseri, elaneer payasam and much more. When: September 8, 12 pm Where: Vembanad - The Paul, Domlur Details: 080-40477777

Southern Bounties

Enjoy the taste of Onam sadhya with your family and friends and try out their special chakka (jackfruit) payasam. When: September 11, 12.15pm

Where: Anju’s Cafe, JP Nagar Details: 9845036605

Festive Indulgence

Book early and treat your friends and family to a hearty Onam sadhya with pineapple pachadi and potato kootu curry this Thiruvonam.

When: September 8, 11.30 am Where: Karavalli, Residency Road

Details: 080-666 04545

Eat like a king

Dine in or order meal boxes this Onam and indulge in a sadhya with more than 20 dishes which include their take on the ada pradhaman payasam.

When: September 7, 12 pm

Where: Salt Mango Tree, Indiranagar

Details: 9686365602

Royal Spread

Taste the bountiful flavours of Onasadhya with friends and family this Onam season with their pachadis and palada payasam.

When: September 7, 11.30am

Where: Naatil Evideya Restaurant, Kammanahalli

Details: 8660067059

