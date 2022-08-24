Home Cities Bengaluru

How to make a movie that offends nobody

Kids of today might not be aware of what a monumental year 1994 was for Hollywood. Most of our modern iconic films - Pulp Fiction, Shawshank Redemption, The Mask - were all released in the same year.

Published: 24th August 2022 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 01:19 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

A still from the film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

By Urban Bourbon
Express News Service

BENGALURU: There are some films that stay within you, and grow like a baby inside you. Forrest Gump is that movie for me. Kids of today might not be aware of what a monumental year 1994 was for Hollywood. Most of our modern iconic films - Pulp Fiction, Shawshank Redemption, The Mask - were all released in the same year. But unlike the other films, Forrest Gump requires no great knowledge of screenwriting or filmmaking to appreciate. It was the story of a simple, bumbling man who unwittingly alters the course of America’s history through his good nature and simplicity.

I watched it many years later, on DVD. I had no knowledge of its iconic status and simply selected it among the many films on the pirated disc. I watched the film all through the night and had tears in my eyes when it concluded. Since then, Forrest Gump has been my go-to film when my mood needs upliftment. It’s a film I have revisited countless times and can recite the dialogues verbatim.

It was a no-brainer then, that when Aamir Khan decided to remake the film, I would go and watch it. With our nation’s colourful history, it could have been an ideal setting for a remake. Despite the calls to boycott the film, I did the very antinational act of buying tickets to the movie. I was fully prepared to hate the movie, but to my surprise, I found myself tearing up in places. While Aamir Khan’s wide-eyed acting was too reminiscent of PK and 3 Idiots to be taken seriously, the film wasn’t half as bad as people claimed it was.

However, even a non-passionate fan of Forrest Gump would notice a few things about the remake. For one, Laal Singh Chaddha is a mere spectator of the events around him. Unlike the original, where Forrest is a catalyst for the major incidents in his country’s history. Also, no recent events were included in the film so as to avoid controversy or comment on the government in power. And a five-minute disclaimer at the beginning of the film that could have easily been used to establish a character introduction.

It’s not hard to sympathise with the makers of the film. They played safe because the film was already drowned in the ‘boycott’ fiasco. I am not a huge fan of boycotts (My favourite Boycott is Sir Geoffrey Boycott!) and find it absurd that we are all up in arms against movies. We went from boycotting British goods to boycotting movies because an actor said something years ago. As the Indian middle class got more and more political, movies have become the scapegoat for outrage. Ironically, we hardly ever make hard-hitting political movies. Most of our movies are mindless comedies or epic revenge sagas. But scroll through your family WhatsApp group, and you’ll find an uncle coming up with a new reason to outrage every day.

This is why Laal Singh Chaddha chose to play safe. And a film without risks is a soap opera. They couldn’t offend any religion, or state, its people, and their culture. Language is a touchy topic too, and buses have been burnt in recent times over signboards. Culture is another touchy topic. The country cannot be shown in a bad light, and neither can the armed forces be criticised in any way. Which leaves us with the question – how does one make a movie without offending anybody?

And then, I found my answer. The only way to make a movie without offending anybody – is to not make a movie in the first place!

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Forrest Gump Pulp Fiction Shawshank Redemption Hollywood Laal Singh Chaddha
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp