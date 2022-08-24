Home Cities Bengaluru

I never imagined I would do a music video with Palash: Rukmini Vijayakumar

Vijayakumar was last seen in the Telugu period romantic musical drama Sita Ramam, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna.

Rukmini Vijayakumar | Pic: Sunny Jagesar

By Monika Monalisa
BENGALURU: If Rukmini Vijayakumar is in the frame, it is hard to focus on anything else. Recently featured in Palash Sen and his band Euphoria’s new song Khwaamkhaa, Vijayakumar lights up every frame she is in. And her hair flip with her perfectly-permed mane can make many hearts melt.

Having followed the band Euphoria since she was in school, Vijayakumar had never imagined being featured in one of their songs. “Someone from the band called me and asked if I wanted to be a part of it. I heard the song and then Palash Sen explained the concept to me. I remember listening to their music as a kid during my school days. I never thought I would do a music video with them,” says Vijayakumar. The song captures the beauty and freshness of the White Town in Puducherry, and Vijayakumar is seen in eight different characters, playing Sen’s muse. And of course, the song features her signature Bharatanatyam movements.

The entire shoot took around two days to finish. “I like that it has an acoustic feel to it since I don’t really like electronic stuff,” says Vijayakumar, adding that one of her favourite songs from the band is Maaeri. Actors like Vidya Balan and Rimmi Sen have previously been part of Euphoria’s albums. Vijayakumar was last seen in the Telugu period romantic musical drama Sita Ramam, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna.

