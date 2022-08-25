Bengaluru-based certified fitness expert, Wanitha Ashok answers a few misconceptions related to exercise

Wanitha Ashok By

Express News Service

1. I am 50 and am meeting my date next week. I have pimples on my face. Can exercise reduce pimples?

A: Oops, not my subject but I can still throw some light on this. This cannot settle down in a week’s time for sure. For adult acne due to hormonal changes, you need to meet a skin specialist to address the issue. What you can do is an exercise to open the pores, improve blood circulation, drink plenty of water, and not think much about your zits as it can breed more cuts due to stress. And lastly, there is nothing that makeup and confidence cannot fix. Have a great time.

2. Wanitha, I have serious complaints about how expensive these gyms are. Can you recommend any home exercise?

A: Tell me about it, it’s a ripoff. You have to pay for your gym membership and also pay a personal trainer to give you a workout programme as the gym will not assist you beyond orientation. Unfortunately, you cannot exercise on your work as exercises are based on alignment, variations, and execution and all muscles are worked out in pairs. You need to have knowledge and certification to be on your own. There are plenty of people offering online strength training classes. Why don’t you give it a try? It’s result oriented and cost-effective!

3. You look like you have always been this fit. Have you ever struggled with stubborn fat and what did you do?

A: Thank you. Being a state-level athlete I was always conscious and concerned about my weight. Post delivery, I was stuck with belly fat but with lifestyle changes, I was able to get rid of it. Stay committed to your diet and exercise regime. Total body strength training is a game changer when it comes to losing overall body fat. Diet has to be balanced, wholesome, healthy and in moderation. Don’t deprive yourself of your favourite food instead indulge in moderation. This way you are less likely to turn into a rebel and give up.

