Street styles: Catching up with fashion and graffiti t-shirts

BENGALURU: One of the best things about fashion is that it is accepting of changing artforms and cultures. The evolution of print on t-shirts has its own timeline. From grunge metal prints to vintage floral patterns and now graffiti prints... these are no longer limited to a cult or a group of people.

For example, after many B-town celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Kubbra Sait, Akshay Kumar and Arjun Kapoor among others, have been flaunting graffiti t-shirts by Huemn, a ready-to-wear unisex fashion brand that is homegrown in India, the trend is catching up with youngsters in Bengaluru. Haya Rukiya, head of content of Capsul, a multi-brand retail store, feels one of the reasons for the growing popularity of streetwear is its inclusion in mainstream fashion.

“Earlier streetwear was made of many popular subcultures like skate, graffiti, break dance etc. A few years ago, many luxury and mainstream brands started accepting streetwear, thereby blending it into mainstream fashion. This broke barriers and introduced it to a wider population,” says city-based Rukiya. She adds that now since a lot of celebs and influencers are sporting them, youngsters too are purchasing these styles that they consider in vogue.

Rukiya’s words are reflected when one sees how influenced the followers of Rida Tharana, a model and content creator, are by her style. But Tharana, who tries to experiment with her looks, did go into the depth of graffiti-making before hopping onto the trend. The fact that she went to a graffiti workshop has helped Tharana appreciate the artwork even more. “Graffiti is something that is painted on the wall and has its own exposure, but the artform itself is so catchy because it’s not a canvas painting.

When it comes to T-shirts, the baggy ones are back in fashion And graffiti t-shirts have become style statements. It is not just about what you are wearing, the artworks also reflect your character,” she adds. One does not have to opt for luxury brands to pick a graffiti print t-shirt. With Bengaluru being home and host to a huge number of graffiti artists who also customise merchandise, it makes the hunt a lot easier.

City-based graffiti artist, Rabah, who goes by the name ‘left-hander’ and customises t-shirts, has seen a surge in demand but says it is still a niche crowd. “Now, actors and celebs are wearing it as a status symbol. Many international brands are also promoting graffiti because it is underground and this artform is gaining huge respect across the world,” says Rabah, whose t-shirt range starts from Rs 2,000.

The popularity of graffiti t-shirts can also be seen as brands like H&M and Zara have included this style in their collections. Irfan Ishaque, a fan of graffiti work, says, “These days it is very common to find such t-shirts in brands like Zara and H&M, and many youngsters are sporting street styles.”

