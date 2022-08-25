Home Cities Bengaluru

Street styles: Catching up with fashion and graffiti t-shirts

After many B-town celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, and Akshay Kumar have been flaunting graffiti t-shirts, these designs seem to have caught up with Gen-Z in Bengaluru

Published: 25th August 2022 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 02:15 AM   |  A+A-

Akshay Kumar flaunting graffiti t-shirts

Akshay Kumar flaunting graffiti t-shirts

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  One of the best things about fashion is that it is accepting of changing artforms and cultures. The evolution of print on t-shirts has its own timeline. From grunge metal prints to vintage floral patterns and now graffiti prints... these are no longer limited to a cult or a group of people.

For example, after many B-town celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Kubbra Sait, Akshay Kumar and Arjun Kapoor among others, have been flaunting graffiti t-shirts by Huemn, a ready-to-wear unisex fashion brand that is homegrown in India, the trend is catching up with youngsters in Bengaluru. Haya Rukiya, head of content of Capsul, a multi-brand retail store, feels one of the reasons for the growing popularity of streetwear is its inclusion in mainstream fashion.

“Earlier streetwear was made of many popular subcultures like skate, graffiti, break dance etc. A few years ago, many luxury and mainstream brands started accepting streetwear, thereby blending it into mainstream fashion. This broke barriers and introduced it to a wider population,” says city-based Rukiya. She adds that now since a lot of celebs and influencers are sporting them, youngsters too are purchasing these styles that they consider in vogue.

Rukiya’s words are reflected when one sees how influenced the followers of Rida Tharana, a model and content creator, are by her style. But Tharana, who tries to experiment with her looks, did go into the depth of graffiti-making before hopping onto the trend. The fact that she went to a graffiti workshop has helped Tharana appreciate the artwork even more. “Graffiti is something that is painted on the wall and has its own exposure, but the artform itself is so catchy because it’s not a canvas painting.

When it comes to T-shirts, the baggy ones are back in fashion And graffiti t-shirts have become style statements. It is not just about what you are wearing, the artworks also reflect your character,” she adds. One does not have to opt for luxury brands to pick a graffiti print t-shirt. With Bengaluru being home and host to a huge number of graffiti artists who also customise merchandise, it makes the hunt a lot easier.

City-based graffiti artist, Rabah, who goes by the name ‘left-hander’ and customises t-shirts, has seen a surge in demand but says it is still a niche crowd. “Now, actors and celebs are wearing it as a status symbol. Many international brands are also promoting graffiti because it is underground and this artform is gaining huge respect across the world,” says Rabah, whose t-shirt range starts from Rs 2,000.

The popularity of graffiti t-shirts can also be seen as brands like H&M and Zara have included this style in their collections. Irfan Ishaque, a fan of graffiti work, says, “These days it is very common to find such t-shirts in brands like Zara and H&M, and many youngsters are sporting street styles.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
graffiti t-shirts vintage floral patterns Alia Bhatt left-hander
India Matters
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas
Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Khushbu raps remission of 11 in Bilkis Bano gangrape case
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
In landmark judgment, HC stays 30 per cent Uttarakhand-origin women quota
Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)
Railways to engage unemployed youths as ‘Station Ticket Booking Sewaks’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp