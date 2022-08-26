Karnataka Health Vision Group proposes filling up 20.6 per cent vacancies by 2023

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Health Vision Group, which presented its vision document on Wednesday, has recommended filling up the existing 20.6 per cent vacancies in the health department by 2023 while noting that 20.5 per cent more posts than the sanctioned strength are required to serve the current requirement. It is also recommended that a health human resource study be conducted, a health HR development policy is developed, and district-wise resource mapping is carried out, among other steps, all in a bid to improve manpower.

The district-wise resource mapping of healthcare institutions and human resources must be geared towards identifying vacant positions, besides carrying out a projected needs assessment on yearly basis, which would also help organise public healthcare, referral services, and human resources during epidemics, pandemics and disasters.

The Vision Group noted that there are 60 medical colleges, including 42 private ones for undergraduate and postgraduate medical education in the state, and despite training a large number of students annually, there is a shortage of manpower in healthcare facilities.

The group has pointed out that a micro-study of the Kolar district indicated that deficiencies in specialist manpower services in the public sector resulted in patients seeking care in private facilities, despite the presence of several good programmes and services.

Meanwhile, developing a Health Human Resource Development Policy, with a focus on structuring augmenting utilisation of HR in different geographical areas in diverse disciplines by the active participation of public and private sectors, is also recommended.

Other proposals

Conduct a health human resource study to determine the existing workforce of health professionals

Establish a quality monitoring and enhancement cell to increase the number of health education institutions, courses, admissions

Universities should be encouraged to come together with RGUHS to identify future human requirements in upcoming areas, including telemedicine, geriatric care, specialities in nursing dialysis technicians/nurses, dental chair assistants

The state institute of health and family welfare and the four regional health and family welfare training centres should get technical support from leading state-level academic institutions to increase the number of qualified health trainers.

