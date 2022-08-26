Karnataka Lokayukta team on surprise visit to hospitals; check facilities, lapses in maintenance

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Lokayukta team comprising judicial and police officers paid a surprise visit to various government hospitals, including those managed by the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), to check basic facilities, lapses in maintenance, healthcare given to patients, distribution of medicines and also several complaints received from the public, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The visit came a few days after a surprise visit to sub-registrar offices to check corruption.

As many as 10 teams formed by Lokayukta Justice BS Patil visited Victoria Hospital, Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, KC General Hospital, Minto Eye Hospital, Vanivilas Women and Children Hospital, Dr Babu Jagajeevanram Nagar General Hospital, Ulsoor Referral Hospital, H Siddaiah Road Referral Hospital, Palace Guttahalli Maternity Hospital, Magadi Road Maternity Home in the city, to check the state of affairs.

This came after the Lokayukta spoke of the lack of basic infrastructure in hospitals and remedial steps to be taken by the authorities concerned, during a recent discussion with the police and judicial officers of the anti-corruption watchdog.

“If the healthcare system is not put in place and effective steps are not taken to provide quality health services to the people of the state, particularly the weaker sections of society who cannot afford private sector hospitals, the object of establishing this institution cannot be achieved,” the Lokayukta observed while directing officers to chalk out a plan of action to make surprise visits to hospitals.

Lokayukta’s checklist

Facilities/services: Treatment of patients, inpatients, number of doctors and paramedical staff on duty, cleanliness, food, milk, medicines provided

Medicines, surgical equipment: Stock registers, indents made, method of distribution to wards and outpatients, whether proper registers are maintained for distribution, steps taken to prevent pilferage or sale of medicines

Laboratories: Testing facilities, equipment for X-Ray, ECG, scanning, dialysis

General issues: Doctors taking up a private practice, availability of ambulances, emergency treatment of outpatients, Operation Theatre facility, supply of oxygen, verification of Ayushman Bharath Yojana

