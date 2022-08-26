Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka Lokayukta team on surprise visit to hospitals; check facilities, lapses in maintenance

This came after the Lokayukta spoke of the lack of basic infrastructure in hospitals and remedial steps to be taken by the authorities concerned.

Published: 26th August 2022 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 01:27 AM   |  A+A-

A team of Karnataka Lokayukta, comprising judicial and police officers, inspects equipment at Minto Eye Hospital in the city on Wednesday | Vinod Kumar T

A team of Karnataka Lokayukta, comprising judicial and police officers, inspects equipment at Minto Eye Hospital in the city on Wednesday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka Lokayukta team comprising judicial and police officers paid a surprise visit to various government hospitals, including those managed by the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), to check basic facilities, lapses in maintenance, healthcare given to patients, distribution of medicines and also several complaints received from the public, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The visit came a few days after a surprise visit to sub-registrar offices to check corruption.

As many as 10 teams formed by Lokayukta Justice BS Patil visited Victoria Hospital, Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, KC General Hospital, Minto Eye Hospital, Vanivilas Women and Children Hospital, Dr Babu Jagajeevanram Nagar General Hospital, Ulsoor Referral Hospital, H Siddaiah Road Referral Hospital, Palace Guttahalli Maternity Hospital, Magadi Road Maternity Home in the city, to check the state of affairs.

This came after the Lokayukta spoke of the lack of basic infrastructure in hospitals and remedial steps to be taken by the authorities concerned, during a recent discussion with the police and judicial officers of the anti-corruption watchdog.

“If the healthcare system is not put in place and effective steps are not taken to provide quality health services to the people of the state, particularly the weaker sections of society who cannot afford private sector hospitals, the object of establishing this institution cannot be achieved,” the Lokayukta observed while directing officers to chalk out a plan of action to make surprise visits to hospitals.

Lokayukta’s checklist

Facilities/services: Treatment of patients, inpatients, number of doctors and paramedical staff on duty, cleanliness, food, milk, medicines provided
Medicines, surgical equipment: Stock registers, indents made, method of distribution to wards and outpatients, whether proper registers are maintained for distribution, steps taken to prevent pilferage or sale of medicines
Laboratories: Testing facilities, equipment for X-Ray, ECG, scanning, dialysis
General issues: Doctors taking up a private practice, availability of ambulances, emergency treatment of outpatients, Operation Theatre facility, supply of oxygen, verification of Ayushman Bharath Yojana

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Lokayukta BBMP Bengaluru surprise visit maintenance
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with party leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership. (Photo | PTI)
Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul for putting a coterie of inexperienced sycophants in charge
(From left) Rahul Rawat, Tanveer Ahmed and Anirudh Sharma
Youth-led start-up to send 40 satellites to compile space debris data
Gautam Adani
Now, S&P Ratings points at high debts of Adanis
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp