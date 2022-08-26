Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka Primary Education Minister Nagesh calls for report on quality of education at madrasas

Nagesh said the meeting was held to review the system of education provided at madrasas and an inspection is to be conducted to report the conditions there.

Published: 26th August 2022 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 01:48 AM   |  A+A-

Education Minister B C Nagesh in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Primary Education Minister B C Nagesh on Wednesday said a report will be obtained on the quality of education provided in madrasas. Following a meeting with officials of the education department, he said several complaints have been received of students not gaining formal education after attending madrasas.

“There is a rule that students must attend nearby schools for formal education after receiving religious education in madrasas. However, there is no information on the extent of formal education given to these students,” the minister said. Nagesh said the meeting was held to review the system of education provided at madrasas and an inspection is to be conducted to report the conditions there.

Meanwhile, the minister also said organisations must join hands with the government to develop state-run schools. Inaugurating five BBMP and government schools on Wednesday, which had been renovated by the Indian Academy Group of Institutions, Nagesh said that the development of schools must be done with the cooperation of corporate bodies and associations. “Organisations and associations must come forward to improve the infrastructure of schools and to further their development,” he said.

He also mentioned that while the development of schools is underway, importance must be given to their upkeep. He said that teachers and parents must educate children on the importance of keeping rooms and toilets clean on their school premises.

