National Education Policy to be implemented from next academic year: Education Minister BC Nagesh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is all set to be implemented from the coming academic year, said Education Minister BC Nagesh on Thursday, during a joint presser with Women and Child Development Minister Halappa Achar.

He said that the implementation of Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) as per the NEP recommendations will begin in 20,000 Anganwadis and schools on a trial basis in the coming academic year. It will be applicable for children aged between three and six.

Education Minister BC Nagesh addresses

the media on Thursday | Express

Six committees have been formed to formulate the curriculum framework for ECCE, he said, which will cover curriculum design, teaching, learning materials, evaluation, capacity development, community outreach, childhood encouragement, and monitoring. “The central education department is likely to make the syllabus available by this September, following which the state curriculum framework will be finalised. Anganwadi workers have already received training,” Nagesh said.

Achar said that their training will be completed by the start of the next academic year. At present, the

workers are being given three types of training based on their qualifications. More than 40,000 anganwadi workers have SSLC qualifications, over 14,000 have passed PUC, 6,000 are graduates, and 732 are postgraduates, he said. Earlier, the minister said that anganwadis will be the first to implement NEP, and added that the Chili Pili Plus curriculum has been implemented, and it will be improved in the coming academic year.

