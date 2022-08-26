Pick local heroes, why Savarkar for Ganesha festival: Shankar Nag Fans’ Association

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Raising questions on Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar’s contribution to Karnataka, Shankar Nag Fans’ Association flayed Hindu outfits for planning ‘Savarkar’s Ganesha Utsav’ at Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan. The association said their intention is to create disharmony, and demanded that the Ganesha festival be celebrated in the names of icons from Karnataka, like Chamarajendra Wadiyar, Puneeth Rajkumar or Shankar Nag, and honouring their contributions.

The Chamarajapete Nagarikara Vakoota Samiti and pro-Hindu groups have been demanding permission to celebrate the Ganesha festival at Idgah Maidan, after BBMP Joint Commissioner (West) S M Srinivasa ruled that the 2.5-acre parcel of land belongs to the Revenue department. The Vakoota has circulated invites for the Ganesha festival even before the Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban could grant permission. Now, the Shankar Nag Kannada Gelayara Balaga and fan club of late actor Shankar Nag could end up pouring cold water on the Hindu outfits’ plan, Balaga secretary Gajendra said.

Flaying the demand to have the Ganesha festival in the name of Savarkar, Gajendra said: “What is his (Savarkar’s) contribution to Karnataka? The land is known for Mysuru ruler Chamarajendra Wadiyar, who dedicate the festival to him. Puneeth Rajkumar has done a lot of social work, adopted schools and ran orphanages, Shankar Nag had a vision for Bengaluru and State, naming the Ganesha ustav after them. If the Revenue department cannot do it, we will do it in Shankar Nag’s name. They are bringing in Savarkar to sow seeds of hatred and disturb the peace here.”

Meanwhile, West Division Police has deployed a KSRP platoon and Hoysala staff at the maidan to ensure the situation does not turn volatile, as the festival nears. The police department said that so far, no one has sought permission for the Ganesha festival at Chamarajapet, and the Deputy Commissioner is yet to give his nod to the representation submitted by Chamarajapete Nagarikara Vakoota Samiti.

