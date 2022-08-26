Home Cities Bengaluru

Reservation of wards: Karnataka government, BBMP, and Election Commission get HC notice

The reservations in this constituency are made in a way that there is only one General category and the rest are reserved for women.

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Justice Hemant Chandangoudar of the Karnataka High Court on Thursday issued notice to the state government, BBMP and State Election Commission (SEC) on a plea filed aga­inst the reservation notification to hold Palike elections.

The pet­itioner K Mahadeva, a resident of Ejipura ward in the city, chal­lenged the reservation notification dated August 16, 2022, issued by the Urban Development Department (UDD) for 243 wards, and conte­nded that he is aggrieved by the action of the UDD which has demarked General (woman) to Ejipura ward though it was meant for Scheduled Caste. Ejipura ward is demarked in such a way that it holds more than 6,717 Scheduled Caste population in the BTM Lay­out constituency, he said.

The reservations in this constituency are made in a way that there is only one General category and the rest are reserved for women. He had filed objections to the draft not­ification which was not considered, he claimed, and prayed that a balance must be ensured between male and female rese­rvations. He contended that total reservation should not exceed one-third of the total seats incorporation. At present, the total seats reserved for ward is 113, and hence, total seats reserved exceeds one-third of total seats in the corporation, he alleged.

