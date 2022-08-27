After fight with wife, man sets self ablaze in Karnataka 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 38-year-old man who poured petrol and set himself ablaze in front of Jigani police station near Hebbagodi, succumbed to burns at Victoria Hospital on Friday. The deceased, identified as Ratesh, attempted suicide on Thursday after a fight with his wife Kavitha. The police in the station who managed to douse the fire shifted him to the hospital. The victim had sustained over 80% burns.

The couple, who has two sons, married 10 years ago. For the last five years, they have been having differences over trivial issues. On Thursday, the victim is said to have fought with his wife near Jigani’s primary health centre. Frustrated over this, Kavitha called her father and went to the Jigani police station to file a complaint against her husband.

Ratesh followed his wife to the police station. After parking his bike in front of the police station, he attempted suicide. Ratesh, who hails from Chikkamagaluru, was working in a private company in Jigani Industrial area.

