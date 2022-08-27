Home Cities Bengaluru

Four injured in clash between two groups on Magadi Road in Karnataka

Praveen, along with his friend Chandru, had gone near the bus stop to have tea.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: People at Agrahara Dasarahalli bus stop on Magadi Road near Veeresh theatre ran helter-skelter on Thursday at 8.30 pm after men from two separate groups wielding lethal weapons attacked each other over a trivial issue. Four of them, who sustained severe injuries, were treated in a hospital. Both groups are said to be known to each other. It all started when one of them stared at the other group. The Govindaraja Nagar police registered a complaint and counter-complaint.

One of the injured identified as R Praveen, 30, resident of Agrahara Dasarahalli working in a private firm in Rajajinagar Industrial Area, has accused Prajwal alias Gundda, Prashanth and Kiran of attacking him with lethal weapons.  

Praveen, along with his friend Chandru, had gone near the bus stop to have tea. The three suspects, who also came there, saw the victim and picked a fight with him for staring at them. All three suspects are alleged to have been wielding lethal weapons. In the heated argument, Praveen was attacked by the three. In self-defence, Praveen and his friend are alleged to have pulled the weapons from the three suspects and have also attacked all three after which the three escaped from the spot.

“Praveen who was taken to the hospital by his friend came to the police station after treatment and filed the complaint against the three suspects around 11. 30 pm,” the police said. Twenty minutes later after the complaint was registered against them, one of the suspects Prashanth also filed a counter-complaint against Praveen for attacking them.

The police have registered an attempt to murder case in both cases. The police have found out that there is a criminal case against Prashanth in MN Halli police station, three cases are against Prajwal in MN Halli, Magadi Road and Doddaballapura police station. Praveen is also wanted in a criminal case registered by the Basaweshwaranagar police station. Further investigations are on.

