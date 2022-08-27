Wakf Board mulls legal action over Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan issue 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hitting out at BBMP Joint Commissioner SM Srinivasa’s ruling that Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan belongs to the Revenue department, Wakf Board chairman Shaafi Saadi said that they and Central Muslim Association are mulling legal action.

The statement comes after the high court passed an interim order stating that the status quo at Idgah Maidan be maintained and that prayers for Ramzan and Bakrid be allowed only. The chairman also contented that in Chamarajpet, Hindus and Muslims were coexisting in harmony.

“There is some tension due to the influence of outsiders. The Joint Commissioner was influenced by them which led to the decision. Wakf Board and Central Muslim Association will take legal steps against the Joint Commissioner,” he said.

The Joint Commissioner said that his decision came after giving sufficient time to the board to furnish additional documents, but the Wakf Board failed to prove their ownership. “The BBMP will also take legal steps to defend itself,” he said.

