Home Cities Bengaluru

Wholesalers fear losses over shifting Kalasipalya market to Singena Agrahara in Karnataka

A new vegetable market is all set to come up near Singena Agrahara for which a 48-acre land has also been acquired at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

Published: 27th August 2022 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

Kalasipalya market in Karnataka | vinod kumar t

Kalasipalya market in Karnataka | vinod kumar t

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wholesalers at Kalasipalya market are against the decision to shift to Singena Agrahara on Hosur Road, citing losses in their businesses as the move will mount transport costs. Vais Ilyaz, a wholesaler at the market, said that the market is centrally-located where people can easily come. There is a bus stand nearby that helps farmers get their produce to the market and sell it, he said, adding that people and small business owners will be benefited if the market is not shifted.

A new vegetable market is all set to come up near Singena Agrahara for which a 48-acre land has also been acquired at a cost of Rs 100 crore. Secretary of special markets (fruits, vegetables, and flowers), Department of Agricultural Marketing, Dr V Rajanna said that the market is expected to shift within 3-4 months.

Vazeer Khan, another seller, echoed Ilyaz, saying that the decision will increase transport costs.  However, the president of Vegetables and Fruits Wholesale Merchant’s Association RV Gopi said that the decision will be beneficial as a bigger space will be available, and denied the issue of transport. But he added that the move might take a year or two due to a land litigation obstacle.

Mastin Khan, a small farmer from the area, said since the Kalasipalya bus stand nearby was not being shifted, it will be impractical to move the market, depriving farmers of easy access to the bus stand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Kalasipalya market Singena Agrahara Wholesalers Hosur
India Matters
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chairs a meeting of United Progressive Alliance legislators, in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs likely to be shifted to Chhattisgarh
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
'Lakhs of children waiting to be adopted but it takes three-four years to adopt single child in India': SC
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Freebies at cost of taxpayers' money may push state towards imminent bankruptcy': SC
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit signs the register after his swearing-in ceremony as Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
In less than 100-day tenure, Justice UU Lalit intends to focus on three key areas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp