Wholesalers fear losses over shifting Kalasipalya market to Singena Agrahara in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Wholesalers at Kalasipalya market are against the decision to shift to Singena Agrahara on Hosur Road, citing losses in their businesses as the move will mount transport costs. Vais Ilyaz, a wholesaler at the market, said that the market is centrally-located where people can easily come. There is a bus stand nearby that helps farmers get their produce to the market and sell it, he said, adding that people and small business owners will be benefited if the market is not shifted.

A new vegetable market is all set to come up near Singena Agrahara for which a 48-acre land has also been acquired at a cost of Rs 100 crore. Secretary of special markets (fruits, vegetables, and flowers), Department of Agricultural Marketing, Dr V Rajanna said that the market is expected to shift within 3-4 months.

Vazeer Khan, another seller, echoed Ilyaz, saying that the decision will increase transport costs. However, the president of Vegetables and Fruits Wholesale Merchant’s Association RV Gopi said that the decision will be beneficial as a bigger space will be available, and denied the issue of transport. But he added that the move might take a year or two due to a land litigation obstacle.

Mastin Khan, a small farmer from the area, said since the Kalasipalya bus stand nearby was not being shifted, it will be impractical to move the market, depriving farmers of easy access to the bus stand.

