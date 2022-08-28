Home Cities Bengaluru

Less-confident youth prone to substance abuse: Nimhans director

Dr Prashanti Nattiala, said that the use of substances has been normalized in society with children starting consumption at an early age.

Published: 28th August 2022

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Youth who are more impulsive are prone to substance abuse, and often seek immediate gratification due to peer pressure, explained Nimhans director Pratima Murthy. It is a paediatric disorder for people with addiction who tend to start early, professor of psychiatry (Centre for Addiction Medicine) Nimhans Dr Vivek Benegal, adding that it is important to identify such children and help them become more resilient. Those who are more impulsive, fickle-minded, anxious, have low confidence, and underperforming in schools are more prone to substance abuse as a coping mechanism.

Speaking at the Prevention of Substance Abuse among Youth workshop, consultant for the Centre for Addiction Medicine Dr Prashanti Nattiala, said that the use of substances has been normalized in society with children starting consumption at an early age. She mentioned that substance abuse is now combined with a high risk of sexual behaviour, and increased use of cannabis. If consumption starts early, intervention at a preliminary stage will also help in reducing substance use and abuse among youth, he explained.

