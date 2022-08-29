Two killed in separate road mishaps in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two persons, including a 31-year-old woman, were killed in separate road accidents in the city on Saturday night. A Gujarat-based fashion designer died while her friend was injured after a speeding truck collided with a bike on Chennasandra Main Road in Whitefield. The deceased Vaishali Patel and the injured Hemaraj were residing in Hope Farm in Whitefield. They were working in a private company.

The police said that the incident occurred around 2.30 am when the duo was returning home after meeting their friends in Channasandra when a speeding truck collided with their bike. Vaishali, who was riding a pillion, was run over. The passersby rushed the duo to a nearby hospital where Vaishali was declared brought dead.

The truck driver was driving the vehicle in the wrong direction in a reckless manner. Whitefield Traffic police are looking for him as he fled the scene. In another incident, a 26-year-old employee of an MNC was killed on the spot and his friend was injured after they rammed the speeding bike into a car parked on the apartment premises. The incident occurred in HSR Layout late at night. The deceased, Akshay M is from Kerala.

The police said that Akshay and his friend Ameez had gone out for dinner and at around 11.30 pm, they were returning home. Akshay, who was recklessly riding the bike, tried to overtake a goods vehicle and rammed into the car. He sustained severe head injuries as he was not wearing a helmet, and died on the spot.

BENGALURU: Two persons, including a 31-year-old woman, were killed in separate road accidents in the city on Saturday night. A Gujarat-based fashion designer died while her friend was injured after a speeding truck collided with a bike on Chennasandra Main Road in Whitefield. The deceased Vaishali Patel and the injured Hemaraj were residing in Hope Farm in Whitefield. They were working in a private company. The police said that the incident occurred around 2.30 am when the duo was returning home after meeting their friends in Channasandra when a speeding truck collided with their bike. Vaishali, who was riding a pillion, was run over. The passersby rushed the duo to a nearby hospital where Vaishali was declared brought dead. The truck driver was driving the vehicle in the wrong direction in a reckless manner. Whitefield Traffic police are looking for him as he fled the scene. In another incident, a 26-year-old employee of an MNC was killed on the spot and his friend was injured after they rammed the speeding bike into a car parked on the apartment premises. The incident occurred in HSR Layout late at night. The deceased, Akshay M is from Kerala. The police said that Akshay and his friend Ameez had gone out for dinner and at around 11.30 pm, they were returning home. Akshay, who was recklessly riding the bike, tried to overtake a goods vehicle and rammed into the car. He sustained severe head injuries as he was not wearing a helmet, and died on the spot.