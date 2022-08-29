Home Cities Bengaluru

Wake-up call for govt: Birders gather at Hesarghatta for bird count exercise

“The aim of the exercise was to draw the attention of the government for the protection of the area,” said ornithologist S Subramanya.

Image for representation (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Bird watchers, citizens and experts gathered in large numbers at Hesarghatta on Sunday to record the bird count and send a message to the government for declaring the area as a grassland. 

Over 100 species were recorded by the various groups of birders, across age groups. Over 300 people had gathered for the exercise. Many were sent back with the assurance that another bird count exercise will held next week. 

The species sighted included Blue-tailed Bee-eater, Red-headed Falcon, Short-toed Snake-eagle, White-eyed Buzzard, Pied Cuckoo, Indian Gray Hornbill, Eurasian Collared Dove, Red Collared Dove, Little Stint, Painted Stork, and Small Minivet. 

“The aim of the exercise was to draw the attention of the government for the protection of the area,” said ornithologist S Subramanya.

