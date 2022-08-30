All Bengaluru Ganesha pandals to have Savarkar photo: BBMP chief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Mahanagara Ganeshotsav Samiti, a confederation of various Ganesha Chaturthi associations, met BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Monday, and requested the Palike to make all required arrangements. Prakash Raju, a member of the Samiti, said processions will be held on September 2, 3, 4 and also on 9, 10 and 11. He also informed that there are plans to place portraits of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in almost all of the pandals.

He added that portraits of other freedom fighters and tableaus, commemorating 75 years of Independence, will also be highlighted. The Samiti submitted a request to the BBMP to make appropriate arrangements, including efficient traffic and street light management during the celebration. It has also sought cranes to be deployed at lakes, including Hebbal, Sankey, Ulsoor and Yediyur, for idol immersion.

