BBMP marks 50 flood-prone localities in Bengaluru

Published: 30th August 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

A flooded road in Indiranagar.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the IMD predicting rain for the next few days, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has identified 50 flood-hit areas, and as a precautionary measure, has deployed earthmovers to keep major storm water drains clear and avert flooding in low-lying areas, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said.

BBMP has also deployed water pumps in Pai Layout, Sai Layout and HSR Layout, and as and when streets are getting flooded, water is being pumped out to nearby drains, he said. Girinath told reporters that with rain forecast for Bengaluru and surrounding areas, precautionary measures are being taken by the BBMP. “Till the problem is solved with permanent measures, rainwater will be pumped out,” he said.

Reacting to the pothole menace which has escalated following rain, Girinath said he has asked officials to use cold mix and cover the potholes, and once the rainy season ends, to use hot mix to fix the potholes.

