Ganesha fest at Idgah Maidan: Wakf Board moves SC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Wakf Board has approached the Supreme Court challenging the the Karnataka High Court’s interim order favouring the Revenue Department to go ahead with Ganesha festival celebrations at Chamarajapet Idgah maidan. The board roped in senior advocate Kapil Sibal to represent them in the case. The board will file an application in the Supreme Court in this regard seeking an urgent hearing in the matter.

A board member said there was peace in the society due to the interim order passed by a single-judge bench of the High Court to maintain the status quo in the Idgah Maidean issue. But later, the state government moved the High Court challenging that order, and a two-judge bench passed the interim order allowing Ganesha festival celebrations at he Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet.

The Chamarajpet Idgah maidan became a bone of contention between the Muslim body, the locals and Hindu groups in the last few months. The locals and Hindu outfits say the land was a Municipality property and sought permission to hold other religious festivals and national and state events. The Board denied saying that it was Wakf property and only Namaz, besides which it could be used only as a playground.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Joint Commissioner (West), SM Srinivasa, after a probe, ruled in the Revenue Department’s favour saying the Wakf Board had failed to submit additional documents.

The Board had only the 1965 Gazette Notification favouring the 2.5 acres in its name, but had not applied for Khatha since then. As per rules, within the three years of the notification, the Wakf Board should have filed for Khatha and as it failed, the land was ordered in Revenue Department’s favour. However, this decision was challenged by the board in the High Court. Initially, the HC ruled a Status Quo which meant only Namaz during Ramazan and Bakrid and playground status could be maintained, but the next day, the two member bench ordered in the Revenue Department’s favour.

