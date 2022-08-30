Karnataka HC dismisses former officer’s plea on CID charges

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court dismissed the petition filed by Sandeep Dash, former Indian Civil Accounts Service Officer, challenging the criminal proceedings initiated by the CID for allegedly diverting Rs 30 crore illegally, and causing loss of Rs 3.19 crore to the exchequer when he was Executive Director (Finance) of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) from 2005 to 2007.

“The allegations are intertwined, covering his tenure at both places -- Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and BMRCL. Merely because accused MN Sheshappa and C Vasanth Kumar are dropped from the charges, it cannot be said that the petitioner has also necessarily to be dropped from the charges, notwithstanding the glaring circumstances mentioned in the order. The submission of parity of the senior counsel for the petitioner is unacceptable, so is the petition filed on the sole ground seeking parity in treatment,” said Justice M Nagaprasanna, dismissing the petition filed by Sandeep Dash.

Charges against Sheshappa and Vasanth Kumar were dropped in the case of BMRCL, as they were covered in the other crime registered with respect to diversion of surplus funds of Rs 2,138.6 crore by Sandeep Dash when he was Finance Member of BDA from 1997 to 2005 fraudulently, in order to cheat the BDA and state government, and make wrongful gain for his wife.

Taking the dropping of charges against Sheshappa and Vasanth Kumar as a ground, Dash moved the high court to drop his name also from the crime with regard to diversion of BMRCL funds, by extending the same benefit.

