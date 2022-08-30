Home Cities Bengaluru

No Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru post Supreme Court order

The Karnataka Waqf Board filed a plea challenging the order of the High Court which permitted the state govt to review applications seeking permission to celebrate the Ganesha festival at the maidan.

Published: 30th August 2022 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel keep vigil at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru. (Photo| Vinod Kumar T)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to grant permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru and ordered status quo on land by both parties.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Indira Banerjee asked the parties to approach the Karnataka High Court for the resolution of the dispute.

"The issues raised in the Special Leave Petition may be agitated by both parties before the High Court. In the meanwhile, the status quo as of today will be maintained by both sides. SLP is disposed of," the bench also comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and M M Sundresh said.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Karnataka Waqf Board challenging the order of the High Court.

A division bench of the Karnataka High Court on August 26 permitted the state government to consider and pass appropriate orders on the applications received by the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru (Urban) seeking the use of Idgah Maidan at Chamarajpet.

The Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan became a bone of contention between the Muslim body, the locals and Hindu groups in the last few months.

The locals and Hindu outfits say the land was a Municipality property and sought permission to hold other religious festivals and national and state events. The Board denied saying that it was Wakf property and only Namaz, besides which it could be used only as a playground.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Joint Commissioner (West), SM Srinivasa, after a probe, ruled in the Revenue Department’s favour saying the Wakf Board had failed to submit additional documents.

The Board had only the 1965 Gazette Notification favouring the 2.5 acres in its name, but had not applied for Khatha since then. As per rules, within the three years of the notification, the Wakf Board should have filed for Khatha and as it failed, the land was ordered in Revenue Department’s favour. However, this decision was challenged by the board in the High Court.

Initially, the HC ruled a Status Quo which meant only Namaz during Ramazan and Bakrid and playground status could be maintained, but the next day, the two-member bench ordered in the Revenue Department’s favour.

(With inputs from Express News Service)

