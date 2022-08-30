The dashing ‘sufisoul’

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a packed session at the recently-concluded Bengaluru Poetry Festival. It’s hard to blame the crowd, when a dashing Arunoday Singh, was on the stage reading poems from his book Unsung, published by Penguin Random House. During the discussion, Singh mentioned the mere existence of the book is an achievement for him, but the way his fans had specific questions about the poems in the book, made it seem like Unsung had reached more people than ‘just existing’.

Poems could be tricky to convey thoughts in a concise manner, but Singh says the words and ideas are unplanned and he goes with the flow, with probably Pink Floyd playing in the background. “Earlier, I used to need muses but now I am the muse. The ‘you’ that you read in my poem is the person in the mirror. I am glad it resonates with many but all my poems are written for me,” says Singh, who goes by ‘sufisoul’ on his Instagram handle.

He agrees that writing happens in the most unglamorous way but, it can help if you have a routine. “Just sit down, open the book and write. Keep it as uncomplicated as possible. There is no process, there is nothing I have prepared to start writing. There are always things in your brain,” says Singh, adding that he has a set time either early in the morning at 5 - 5:30am or same time in the evening.

When Singh takes over the stage, it appears natural, and the way he speaks shows his command over his language. Yet, it is a conscious effort from his side to keep his poems short and simple. “I have a fabulous vocabulary. But what I am trying to convey does not need that. The simpler it is, the easier it is to understand. I would rather get understood than show off my vocabulary,” he says.

Writers usually have a confidant to show their work but Singh has a very interesting first reader. “I post it on my handle and whoever reads it first is my first reader. And if I don’t post it, nobody’s opinion matters. It’s not for them, it’s for me,” says Singh, who thanks his teachers from his school for helping him read better. Having studied in a boarding school in Kodaikanal, not very far from Bengaluru, he used to visit the city quite often.

“I used to visit the city more when I was a kid but my father’s brother has always lived here. I have visited Bengaluru on school trips, I used to play sports so some interschool tournaments were here. I don’t come too often now although I should. It’s a lovely city,” he adds with a smile.

Besides being a writer, Singh is also an actor. Having been part of many movies and projects, Singh is probably most remembered as the dashing Dhruv Singh from the 2010 movie Aisha. However, he is hardly seen on screen these days. “I need to be offered decent roles. I am tired of doing the same kind of things. Just some general villain who is being mean for no reason which I can’t understand. They don’t write them well, there is no story arc. It is fun once in a while but now I am being more selfish. I deserve better so I am getting better,” says Singh.

BENGALURU: It was a packed session at the recently-concluded Bengaluru Poetry Festival. It’s hard to blame the crowd, when a dashing Arunoday Singh, was on the stage reading poems from his book Unsung, published by Penguin Random House. During the discussion, Singh mentioned the mere existence of the book is an achievement for him, but the way his fans had specific questions about the poems in the book, made it seem like Unsung had reached more people than ‘just existing’. Poems could be tricky to convey thoughts in a concise manner, but Singh says the words and ideas are unplanned and he goes with the flow, with probably Pink Floyd playing in the background. “Earlier, I used to need muses but now I am the muse. The ‘you’ that you read in my poem is the person in the mirror. I am glad it resonates with many but all my poems are written for me,” says Singh, who goes by ‘sufisoul’ on his Instagram handle. He agrees that writing happens in the most unglamorous way but, it can help if you have a routine. “Just sit down, open the book and write. Keep it as uncomplicated as possible. There is no process, there is nothing I have prepared to start writing. There are always things in your brain,” says Singh, adding that he has a set time either early in the morning at 5 - 5:30am or same time in the evening. When Singh takes over the stage, it appears natural, and the way he speaks shows his command over his language. Yet, it is a conscious effort from his side to keep his poems short and simple. “I have a fabulous vocabulary. But what I am trying to convey does not need that. The simpler it is, the easier it is to understand. I would rather get understood than show off my vocabulary,” he says. Writers usually have a confidant to show their work but Singh has a very interesting first reader. “I post it on my handle and whoever reads it first is my first reader. And if I don’t post it, nobody’s opinion matters. It’s not for them, it’s for me,” says Singh, who thanks his teachers from his school for helping him read better. Having studied in a boarding school in Kodaikanal, not very far from Bengaluru, he used to visit the city quite often. “I used to visit the city more when I was a kid but my father’s brother has always lived here. I have visited Bengaluru on school trips, I used to play sports so some interschool tournaments were here. I don’t come too often now although I should. It’s a lovely city,” he adds with a smile. Besides being a writer, Singh is also an actor. Having been part of many movies and projects, Singh is probably most remembered as the dashing Dhruv Singh from the 2010 movie Aisha. However, he is hardly seen on screen these days. “I need to be offered decent roles. I am tired of doing the same kind of things. Just some general villain who is being mean for no reason which I can’t understand. They don’t write them well, there is no story arc. It is fun once in a while but now I am being more selfish. I deserve better so I am getting better,” says Singh.