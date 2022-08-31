Back to roots

Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Recycling and reusing’ is the mantra this Ganesha festival, with many redesigning old sarees into langas

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Festivals  are about rituals as much as they are about food and fashion. The wait to wear new clothes and the general buzz around festivals is all part of the last-minute prep work. While a few things have not changed over the years, what’s new is the changing perspective on festive attire. Redesigned clothes are now the go-to designs for Bengalureans.

Creations by
Reshma Kunhi

This Ganesh Chaturthi, many are going for traditional designs like the South Indian half saree and the traditional langa-blouse. Celebrity fashion designer Reshma Kunhi received over 100 orders for the half saree this festive season. “The South Indian langa, especially light-weight ones, is in fashion right now. It is a very traditional festival and people like to keep it that way.

For Deepavali, people like to experiment but for Ganesha habba, they stick to the basics. They are going back to the roots as they say,” says Kunhi. While old sarees are making a comeback, people are coming up with new designs and styles to wear them.

“Nowadays, we see people converting old sarees into other designs. They get bored wearing the saree in the same style. It’s with Kanjeevarams that this is done,” says fashion designer Bharghavi, who also finds that women are opting for trendy blouses to contrast them with age-old sarees. “It just breathes a sudden newness into the saree,” she says.

For Bharatanatyam dancer Poornima Sankar Kaushik, it’s not always about buying new clothes, it’s sometimes bout going back to the ones in the wardrobe that have stayed untouched. “We usually wait for Dasara for the big shopping. Since Ganesha festival is closer to Dasara, we celebrate it in a smaller way. This gives us an opportunity to use the older sarees from mum’s or grandmother’s wardrobe,” says Kaushik.

