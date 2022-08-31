Home Cities Bengaluru

BMTC driver ends life, blames depot manager

Suicide note claims harassment, deceased’s wife files complaint   

BENGALURU: Citing harassment by the depot manager, a 48-year-old BMTC driver took his own life in RR Nagar police station limits on Monday. The victim has left behind a suicide note, naming the suspect.
The victim has been identified as Holabasappa Chinchanakandi, a resident of Srinivasapura Cross in RR Nagar, who has blamed Mallikarjunaiah, the manager of the BMTC’s 21st depot in RR Nagar, for abetting his suicide. A complaint was filed by the victim’s wife, Seema, on Monday.

“Refusal to grant leave is also being mentioned as a reason for the suicide. The victim left home for work on Monday morning. At 12.30 pm, Seema got a call from her husband’s colleagues about his suicide. The victim had hanged himself behind the diesel tank at the depot. We found the death note in his shirt pocket,” said an officer.

Meanwhile, family members, including a physically-challenged daughter of the victim, protested outside the depot on Tuesday, by keeping Holabasappa’s body and demanded that Mallikarjunaiah be arrested. The family also demanded that the Transport Minister and other BMTC officials visit the spot.

A case of abetment of suicide under Section 306 of the IPC has been registered against the depot manager.
“The incident has come to the notice of BMTC officials. It is too early to tell if harassment was the reason for the driver to end his life. Along with the police investigations, even BMTC is conducting an inquiry,” said sources in the BMTC.

(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

