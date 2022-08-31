Conjoining cultures With cinema

Tunir Biswas By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: American filmmaker David Lynch is often remembered for his statement on cinema being a language. “It can say things — big, abstract things. And I love that about it.” The Satyajit Ray Film Society Bengaluru (SRFSB) in association with the Kannada Film society is bringing the fourth rendition of the Bengaluru Bengali Kannada Film Festival (BBKFF) to all of you.

The festival will be held from September 2 to 4 at the Inox Lido Mal l in Ulsoor. This year’s festival will have a mix of Bengali and Kannada films, and as Lynch had said, the only language expressed will be the language of cinema. The festival started in 2017 as an effort to culturally integrate the Bengali population in this city with the Kannadigas.

“At present, 13 lakh Bengalis live in Bengaluru. Our primary motivation has always been to bring the two communities together. Every Bong should know Kannada and vice-versa. We felt cinema would be the best medium to familiarise such different communities with each other,” says Madhushree Sengupta, the festival director. Since 2017, the festival has showcased films in various languages, including Bengali, Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Odia and Malayalam. Sengupta believes one of the primary goals of the BBKFF is to promote cinema culture.

“One thing that has always interested me is how to read a film. Because once we achieve that, once we understand cinema well, only then can we judge a film to be good or bad. This is why after our screenings, there are going to be interactive sessions where the audience can talk to the cast and crew of the film,” shares Sengupta. MS Sathyu, Girish Kasaravalli and Gautam Ghose will be the chief guests at this year’s festival. The inaugural film will be Somoyer Smritimala, Ghose’s short film. “All the films showcased are relatively new and aren’t available on OTT platforms.

Manikbabur Megh

These films were never released in Bengaluru either. So, this festival is a convenient place to catch all these movies,” says Sengupta. All That Breathes, Shaunak Sen’s film that won the Golden Eye award at this year’s Cannes Film Festival for the best documentary, will also be screened at the event.

All the films will be subtitled. BBKFF couldn’t be organised in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid but now it’s back after two years of absence. Sengupta feels getting to organise this festival after the two pandemicridden years posed additional challenges.

“Our biggest challenge has always been to promote this festival to enough people. Every time someone hears about BBKFF, they get interested but that initial step of promoting to a large audience has always been a thorn in our path. We organise this event based on sponsorships but it has been tough to get funds lately,” says Sengupta. The Bengaluru Bengali Kannada Film Festival is not ticketed but instead runs on a delegation system. You can visit their website (srfsb.co.in) and get your delegation pass for any of the three days (Sept. 2,3 and 4). You will get to watch eight films and attend all interactive sessions of that particular day with the pass.

